New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

New Mountain Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Mountain Finance

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.