Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NRK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.87. 38,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.09.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
