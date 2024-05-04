Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.87. 38,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

