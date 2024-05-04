Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,443. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

