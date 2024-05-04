Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

OGN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 3,217,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

