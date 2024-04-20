Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $8.18 or 0.00012833 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $353.26 million and $5.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

