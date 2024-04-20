Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.