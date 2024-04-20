Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

