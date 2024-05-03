Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of FTS opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

