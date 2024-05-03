Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 1.94% of Global X Solar ETF worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

RAYS stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

