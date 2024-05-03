Brokers Set Expectations for CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $802.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

