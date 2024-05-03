Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.90.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

