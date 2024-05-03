Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.