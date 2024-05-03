Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut by William Blair

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $22.12 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

