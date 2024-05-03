Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $269.47 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.36% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

