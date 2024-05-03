MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

