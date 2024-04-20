Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.90

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 387760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of C$908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6970954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,475.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.