HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 10,226 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URNM. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.