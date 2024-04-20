Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.99

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 51093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 165.30 and a quick ratio of 119.76. The company has a market cap of C$56.92 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.