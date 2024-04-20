ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.12

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.12 and last traded at C$13.94, with a volume of 164607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$260.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

About ADF Group

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.22%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Stories

