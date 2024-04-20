One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

