Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.28.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $18.35 on Friday, hitting $117.74. 8,876,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.