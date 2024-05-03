Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 6.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $184.51. Approximately 67,264,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,859,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.03.

The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.14.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Apple by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 318,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

