Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

SWK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 1,623,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

