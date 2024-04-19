Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $402,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $400.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.47 and its 200-day moving average is $382.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.