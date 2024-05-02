Corbion (CSNVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Corbion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSNVY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Corbion has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Corbion Company Profile
