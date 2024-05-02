5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 5E Advanced Materials
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.