5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

