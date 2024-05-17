PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $134.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

