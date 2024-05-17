Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Buys $299,100.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,185.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

