GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

GFS stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

