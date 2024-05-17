Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $83.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.18 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

