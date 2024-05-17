Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.219591 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

