CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $9.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CS Disco by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW opened at $6.97 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $418.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

