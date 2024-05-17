Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $3,137.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,137.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $100,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,140.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,969.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,557.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,260.00. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

