PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 109.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

