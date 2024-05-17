PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.44.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
