Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $49.14

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $56,293,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 878,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.