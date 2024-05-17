U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Eric Joseph Williams Sells 2,500 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Joseph Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

