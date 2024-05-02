Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 304,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- What are earnings reports?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.