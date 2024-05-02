Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 304,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.