Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at $1.15 on Monday. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 73,836 shares of company stock worth $138,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

