HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

