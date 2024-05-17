HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CAPR
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.