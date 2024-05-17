Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.