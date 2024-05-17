Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $36,994.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,877,417. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $910,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $455,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.91 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.28.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

