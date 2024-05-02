ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan Buys 9,500 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 546,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,218.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert John Andrew Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 4,313 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,801.60.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.31% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

