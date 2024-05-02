Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-$2.87 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 1,236,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

