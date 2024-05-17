Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CMO Sells 147,984 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

APP opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

