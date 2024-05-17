HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $5.86 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.