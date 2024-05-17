BIOLASE’s (BIOL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.40 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

