BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,170,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $95.19 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

