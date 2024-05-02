American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.15 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
