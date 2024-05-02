Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on June 11th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.