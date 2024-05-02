Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 812,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,673. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

