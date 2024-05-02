TransAlta Co. (TAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
TransAlta has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
